SAO PAULO, March 5 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial bourse, reduced on Tuesday trading fees in the cash equities market by 28.5 percent to share efficiency gains with customers, months before competitors enter the nation's buoyant exchange industry.

Trading fees for the segment will fall to 0.005 percent from 0.007 percent per trade, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said at an event. The aim of the new policy is to "divide the gains in scale with all market participants," he said.