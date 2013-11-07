BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
SAO PAULO Nov 7 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA , the country's sole listed financial bourse company, posted net income of 281.6 million reais ($122 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.
The results came in below the average estimate of 291 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company