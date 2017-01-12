UPDATE 1-India markets regulator proposes tighter rules for offshore derivatives
* SEBI proposes tighter rules for offshore derivative products
TORONTO/NEW YORK Jan 12 Bank of Montreal has appointed its head of global trading products Luke Seabrook as chief operating officer of its capital markets business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
In an email to staff seen by Reuters, Canada's fourth-biggest bank said the appointment is effective Monday, Jan. 16. The bank has also appointed Kelsey Gunderson and Chris Taves as Managing Director & Co-Heads, Global Trading Products.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* SEBI proposes tighter rules for offshore derivative products
DUBLIN, May 29 Ireland will have to decide in the next 10 days on whether to press ahead with a planned initial public offering of Allied Irish Bank or put it off until later this year, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Monday.