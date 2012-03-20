* Cheap loans come as housing-bubble worries heighten
* CEO says 25-year amortizations protect customers
* Canada's No. 4 bank first to offer 2.99 pct loans
March 20 Bank of Montreal's record-low
mortgage offers should help customers get out of debt faster,
the bank's CEO said on Tuesday, playing down concerns that the
2.99 percent loans will spur unwise borrowing by already heavily
indebted Canadians.
BMO, Canada's No. 4 bank, has been criticized for unveiling
the cheap loans at a time when Canadian consumers are dealing
with record high debt levels and when housing prices are seen to
be nearing bubble territory.
BMO Chief Executive Bill Downe acknowledged that the trend
of low rate loans with longer amortizations presents a risk for
borrowers if rates rise, but he noted BMO's low-rate offers are
for a 25-year amortization only, rather than longer terms being
offered by competitors.
"With a shorter amortization, homeowners are able to build
equity faster and have the confidence of knowing what their
monthly payments will be, no matter where interest rates go in
the future," he said in a speech to the bank's annual general
meeting in Halifax.
BMO first offered the 2.99 percent, five-year mortgage
during a two-week window in January and then again two weeks
ago, this time adding a 10-year mortgage at 3.99 percent. Both
times, rival banks quickly cut mortgage rates to match BMO's
2.99 percent offer.
Bond yields have been creeping higher since last fall, and
have rocketed higher in March, meaning that funding costs for
the banks are also rising.
Downe said the low rate offer in January generated a
"significant volume" of new business for the bank, more than
half from customers who did not have mortgages with BMO.
Canada's banking regulator on Monday released draft
guidelines calling for lenders to be more t ransparent about
their mortgage businesses as the watchdog seeks to m inimize the
risk to the economy from high levels of household debt.