Oct 16 BMO Financial Group said on
Wednesday it appointed Frank Techar as its new chief operating
officer, effective Nov. 1, in a bid to work more efficiently
with clients and capitalize on its scale across Canada and the
United States.
Techar, who is currently president and chief executive of
personal and commercial banking, is a long-time BMO executive
and formerly headed the bank's U.S. personal and commercial
business, in his position as head of BMO's Chicago-based Harris
Bankcorp, which is now known as BMO Harris Bank.
BMO said Techar is assuming overall responsibility for the
bank's personal and commercial and wealth businesses, as well as
its retail distribution channels. Techar will also be in charge
of many aspects of the bank's technology and marketing
deployment, as it moves to grow its customer base.