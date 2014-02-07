Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
Feb 7 Canadian investment bank BMO Capital Markets said on Friday it has appointed Lyle Wilpon, a veteran of banks including Houlihan Lokey and Bank of America, as its new head of U.S. mergers and acquisitions.
Wilpon will be based in New York and Chicago and will report to Perry Hoffmeister, the head of U.S. investment and corporate banking, and Andre Hidi, head of global M&A.
Wilpon led Bank of America's middle market M&A group and focused on deals in the healthcare sector at Credit Suisse AG .
Scott Humphrey, BMO's former U.S. M&A head, will now focus his practice entirely on the industrials sector.
BMO also made a number of changes at the bank, including promoting Tod Benton to vice chair of the energy group, Jon Marinelli to the group head of U.S. energy, and Mark Decker Sr. to vice chair of real estate.
It also appointed Mark Okey Decker Jr. as group head of U.S. retail estate, lodging and leisure.
The bank said Dan McNamara had joined as head of the U.S. financial institutions group.
