Nov 19 BMO Global Asset Management, a unit of Bank of Montreal, said it had appointed Max Peacock and Arthur Stroij to its liability driven investment (LDI) team in London.

Peacock joins the team as portfolio manager. He was previously working with Legal & General Investment Management Ltd.

Stroij joins as LDI solution structurer. He was previously investment consultant at Towers Watson & Co. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)