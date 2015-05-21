BRIEF-National Energy Services Reunited units open at $10.00 in debut
* National Energy Services Reunited Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on nasdaq versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
May 21 Asset manager F&C Investments, part of Bank of Montreal , said it appointed Robert Elfstrom, Frank Steffen and Carolin Topfer to its continental European distribution team.
Elfstrom joins F&C as director, Nordic region. He will manage new and existing wholesale and institutional client relationships in the region, the company said.
Prior to this, he worked at Franklin Templeton Investments where he was a sales director for the Nordic region.
Steffen joins as senior sales director in the wholesale distribution team, based in Munich. He was previously a sales director for wholesale and strategic clients at BlackRock Investment Management in Germany.
Topfer joined as sales support, based in Munich. She will assist the European wholesale team, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* National Energy Services Reunited Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on nasdaq versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 12 Handbag maker Coach Inc’s US$2.4bn purchase of designer and smaller luxury handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans, shows that US retailers are opening their purses to buy rivals to boost profits, bankers and analysts said.