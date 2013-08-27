EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
TORONTO Aug 27 Bank of Montreal, Canada's No. 4 bank, said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit rose 17 percent, benefiting from higher insurance income and lower provisions for bad loans.
BMO, the first Canadian lender to report results for the fiscal third quarter, earned C$1.14 billion ($1.05 billion), or C$1.68 a share, in the period ended July 31. That compared with a profit of C$970 million, or C$1.42 a share, in the year-before period.
The latest result topped analysts' expectations of a profit of C$1.52 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit increase was driven primarily by a sharp drop in loan loss provisions to C$77 million from C$237 million.
Profit at its private client group, which includes wealth management and insurance, doubled to C$218 million, due largely to an increase in long-term interest rates.
Canadian retail bank profit rose 9 percent to C$497 million, as higher balances and fee volumes more than made up for narrower interest margins.
Net income at its Harris U.S. bank operation, which includes assets acquired in the 2011 acquisition of Wisconsin lender Marshall & Illsley, climbed 7 percent to US$147 million.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.