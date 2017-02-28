TORONTO Feb 28 Bank of Montreal,
Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported
first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market
expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of
its businesses.
Net income for the first quarter to Jan. 31 was C$1.49
billion, or C$2.22 per share, compared with C$1.07 billion, or
C$1.58 per share a year before.
Excluding one-off items, earnings were C$2.28 per share,
compared with C$1.75 a year earlier. Analysts had on average
expected earnings, before one-off items, of C$1.88 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)