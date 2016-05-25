(Fixes date to May 25 from 24.)

TORONTO May 25 Bank of Montreal l, Canada's fourth-biggest bank, on Wednesday set aside more funds to cover losses on bad loans and reported a decline in second-quarter profit.

The bank said provisions for credit losses rose to C$201 million ($153 million) during the quarter to Apr.30, compared with C$161 million previously.

Net income was C$973 million, down 3 percent. ($1 = 1.3114 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)