BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
Sept 3 bmp media investors AG : * Says bmp holding muchasa concludes another round of financing and becomes
sleepz GmbH * Says increased its share in sleepz from 13.5% to 16.1% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017