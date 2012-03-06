MILAN, March 6 Private equity fund Equinox
said on Tuesday it was interested in buying an "important"
portion of the 15 percent stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena that its core shareholder is selling.
"We have always been interested. We have an industrial
project," Equinox head Salvatore Mancuso said on Tuesday on the
sidelines of an event.
Asked about timing of a possible deal, he said: "This
depends on the foundation. But time is tight".
The Monte dei Paschi banking foundation that owns 49 percent
of Italy's No. 3 lender is selling a stake of up to 15 percent
in Monte Paschi, in a move that will allow it to cut debt but
still block any hostile bid.
(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)