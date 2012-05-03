BRIEF-Echo Investment shortens subscription period as series E bonds get oversubscribed
* THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD HAS BEEN SHORTENED AND MOVED TO JUNE 9
MILAN May 3 Italy's No. 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena named former Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna executive Fabrizio Viola as its new chief executive, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The charitable foundation that controls the Tuscan bank appointed former UniCredit Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo as its new chairman earlier this month. (Reporting by Michel Rose)
* THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD HAS BEEN SHORTENED AND MOVED TO JUNE 9
June 9 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd