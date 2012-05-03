(Adds details, background)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN May 3 Italy's No. 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena named Fabrizio Viola as its new chief executive on Thursday, as the world's oldest bank revamps its management team to restore its profitability.

Born in Rome, the 54-year old, stout Viola is the first CEO in Monte dei Paschi's history and a rare outsider at the helm of the bank together with Genoa-born Alessandro Profumo, who was formally appointed chairman last week.

Viola, which aides describe as a straight-talking, pragmatic manager, joined the lender in January as director general from smaller rival Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna.

"The idea is to strengthen the role of the company chief," said a source close to the matter.

Viola is due to present a new business plan to revive the bank's profitability this month which will likely include a sharp reduction in Monte dei Paschi's financial portfolio and cuts in the number of branches.

He has also announced a 3 percent reduction in staff costs, a move which sparked the first strike at Monte dei Paschi in two decades in March.

In a recent newspaper interview, Viola said he and Profumo agreed on the business strategy of refocusing on local, retail operations and that Monte dei Paschi, founded in the Tuscan city of Siena in 1472, would not embark on an international tie-up.

The scale of the challenge faced by Viola and Profumo emerged when Monte dei Paschi posted a bigger-than-expected 4.69 billion euros net loss for 2011, mostly due to writedowns on goodwill, including the costly 9 billion euros acquisition of regional lender Antonveneta in 2007. (Additional reporting by Michel Rose. Editing by Jane Merriman)