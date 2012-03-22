FLORENCE, Italy, March 22 Italian family Aleotti is assessing a proposal to buy a 4 percent stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from its controlling foundation shareholder, financial sources said on Thursday, confirming press reports.

"They are evaluating the proposal. The proposal has reached them as well as other businessmen," one of the sources said.

The proposal was made to Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti, children of the owner of Florence-based Menarini pharmaceutical company.

Corriere della Sera on Thursday reported that Sergio Alberto Aleotti was in talks to buy a 4 percent stake in Italy's third-biggest lender.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation is selling up to 15.5 percent in the bank to repay 1.1 billion euros of debts it owes to a group of 12 creditors. (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene)