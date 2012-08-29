MILAN Aug 29 Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were delayed from opening on Wednesday as a flood of sell orders sent the stock into a "pre-opening auction," the Italian Stock Exchange said.

Late Tuesday, the bank booked a 1.62 billion euro loss. [ID: nL6E8JS1IS]

Its shares were downgraded early Wednesday by Deutsche Bank to sell from hold, and by Citigroup to sell from neutral.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)