MILAN Aug 29 Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena opened down 6.7 percent on Wednesday and then were immediately halted from trade and placed under auction due to excessive volatility.

Late on Tuesday, the bank said it booked a 1.62 billion euro loss in the first half of the year. [ID: nL6E8JS1IS]

Its shares were downgraded early Wednesday by Deutsche Bank to sell from hold, and by Citigroup to sell from neutral.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)