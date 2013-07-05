MILAN, July 5 The controlling shareholder of
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said Friday it wants
to ask for damages against the lender's former managers and two
foreign banks over loss-making derivative trades that brought it
close to collapse.
The bank has already started legal proceedings.
It is seeking 1.2 billion euros in damages from
two former executives and investment banks Nomura and
Deutsche Bank over two 2008-09 trades it says were
designed to conceal losses.
The foundation that controls the lender said it supports the
bank's decision to start legal proceedings.
Nomura and Deutsche Bank were not immediately reachable for
comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)