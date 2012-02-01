SIENA, Italy Feb 1 Italian mid-sized bank
Monte dei Paschi di Siena will revise its business
plan in the first half of 2012 in the face of an expected
recession in Italy this year, its chairman said on Wednesday.
"In the current plan we forecast a moderate GDP growth, this
warrants a revision and it will have to take into account the
need to satisfy in the most sensible way our shareholders,"
Giuseppe Mussari told shareholders in Siena. The Bank of Italy
expects the coutry's output to shrink by as much as 1.5 percent
in 2012.
Mussari also told a shareholder meeting that the
recapitalisation plan submitted to European regulators by the
bank to meet higher capital requirements was "absolutely
credible."
Monte dei Paschi was forced to tap shareholders for cash
earlier this year but it is still perceived by analysts as one
of Italy's weakest amongst major domestic lenders.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)