SIENA, Italy Feb 1 Italian mid-sized bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena will revise its business plan in the first half of 2012 in the face of an expected recession in Italy this year, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"In the current plan we forecast a moderate GDP growth, this warrants a revision and it will have to take into account the need to satisfy in the most sensible way our shareholders," Giuseppe Mussari told shareholders in Siena. The Bank of Italy expects the coutry's output to shrink by as much as 1.5 percent in 2012.

Mussari also told a shareholder meeting that the recapitalisation plan submitted to European regulators by the bank to meet higher capital requirements was "absolutely credible."

Monte dei Paschi was forced to tap shareholders for cash earlier this year but it is still perceived by analysts as one of Italy's weakest amongst major domestic lenders.

