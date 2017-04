LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is testing investor interest for a 10-year euro covered bond at mid-swaps plus 150bp area, according to a lead manager.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MPS and UBS are lead managers of the deal which is expected to be rated Baa3/A by Moody's and Fitch. The issue is to be priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)