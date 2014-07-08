(Adds background details and quotes)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena is preparing to sell its first bond transaction since its
5bn rights issue last month, capitalising on optimal funding
conditions for weaker European banks.
The Tuscan lender hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MPS and UBS as lead managers on the 10-year
covered bond deal and is testing investor interest at mid-swaps
plus 150bp area, according to a lead manager.
"This marks the next step in MPS's recovery after its rights
issue last month," said a syndicate banker.
"Although MPS has been regularly in the market this year, it
would have been hard to imagine them doing a 10-year deal at the
beginning of the year."
Monte dei Paschi may be Italy's number three bank by branch
numbers, but it carries senior ratings of just B1/BBB from
Moody's and Fitch and is one of 15 Italian lenders targeted in a
health check of eurozone lenders by the European Central Bank
(ECB) before it takes over supervision of the sector in
November. The covered bond will be rated Baa3/A by
Moody's/Fitch.
MPS was bailed out by the Italian state after being hit hard
by the eurozone debt crisis and by a scandal over loss-making
derivative trades, and had to request 4.1bn in state assistance
last year.
However, that did not bar world's oldest bank from entry
into the market this year and it was able to sell some 2bn
through senior unsecured and covered bonds. Those transactions
have tightened by over 30bp since respectively pricing in March
and April.
At the end of last month, MPS raised 4.99bn through a sale
of new shares, allowing it to repay much of its state aid.
Over the past three months, the cost of insuring bank debt
as measured by the iTraxx Senior Financials index has tightened
by 35bp as investors have been throwing their weight behind the
European recovery story. At the same time, some of Europe's
weakest lenders in Italy, Greece and Portugal have boosted
capital buffers via equity raises to increase their chances of
passing an EU review of bank assets.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers and
Philip Wright)