FRANKFURT May 11 BMW said it will
launch an 8-series model in 2018, reviving its upmarket coupe
line as part of a broader strategic shift to focus on
higher-margin sportscars rather than compact vehicles.
"The 8-series Coupe will debut next year," Chief Executive
Harald Krueger told shareholders at the company's annual general
meeting in Munich on Thursday.
"We are refreshing our entire product portfolio and
strengthening the performance side. Our strategy will focus on
the luxury segment, where there are margins to be earned,"
Krueger said, adding that he aimed to increase revenues in the
luxury segment "significantly" by 2020.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)