FRANKFURT May 24 BMW, the world's biggest premium carmaker, plans to appeal a fine from the Swiss Competition Commission amounting to 156 million Swiss franc ($163 million) within the legal deadline of one month.

"We categorically reject the accusations, the argumentation and the amount of the fine," said a spokeswoman for the company, adding that BMW adhered to all laws governing both Switzerland and the European Economic Area.

"We have one month to consider a possible appeal, but the decision has already been made that we will take this to the next higher level of jurisdiction," she said, clarifying that this would be the second highest court in the country. ($1 = 0.9545 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)