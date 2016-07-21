FRANKFURT, July 21 BMW appointed Markus Duesmann, a former Formula One engineer and a diesel engine specialist, to join its management board to oversee purchasing and supplier network.

Duesmann will replace Klaus Draeger on Oct. 1, when Draeger retires after more than 30 years with the company.

Mechanical engineer Duesmann has been with BMW since 2007, most recently working as head of powertrain for BMW Group. Prior to working at BMW he was at Mercedes-Benz, as head of development for the Formula One team. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)