* Carmaker had held back plans ahead of new regulations

* BMW to hold Tuesday news conference in Sao Paulo

BRASILIA Oct 18 German carmaker BMW will announce plans within days to go ahead with a factory in Brazil, Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on a radio program on Thursday, suggesting the end to more than a year of speculation.

BMW was one of several companies that held back investment plans in Brazil as the country hashed out new rules requiring carmakers use more local content, tighten emissions standards and make more investments to avoid a steep tax hike next year.

As recently as May, BMW was said to be eyeing a plant in Mexico as an alternative if the new Brazilian regulations proved too onerous.

Earlier this month, Brazil finalized the new content and efficiency standards, raising pressure on carmakers to boost employment and investment in Brazil if they want to tap its vaunted demand.

BMW's press office declined to comment on any upcoming announcements. The company has scheduled a news conference at the Sao Paulo Auto show on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Matthew Lewis)