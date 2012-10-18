* Carmaker had held back plans ahead of new regulations
* BMW to hold Tuesday news conference in Sao Paulo
BRASILIA Oct 18 German carmaker BMW
will announce plans within days to go ahead with a factory in
Brazil, Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on a radio program
on Thursday, suggesting the end to more than a year of
speculation.
BMW was one of several companies that held back investment
plans in Brazil as the country hashed out new rules requiring
carmakers use more local content, tighten emissions standards
and make more investments to avoid a steep tax hike next year.
As recently as May, BMW was said to be eyeing a plant in
Mexico as an alternative if the new Brazilian regulations proved
too onerous.
Earlier this month, Brazil finalized the new content and
efficiency standards, raising pressure on carmakers to boost
employment and investment in Brazil if they want to tap its
vaunted demand.
BMW's press office declined to comment on any upcoming
announcements. The company has scheduled a news conference at
the Sao Paulo Auto show on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tiago Pariz; writing by Brad Haynes; editing by
Matthew Lewis)