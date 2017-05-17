(Adds BMW statement)
LONDON May 17 Britain's biggest trade union
Unite said it was suspending further strike action at BMW's
British plants so that workers could consider a new
offer from the German carmaker regarding pension provisions.
Last month, Unite said it would hold a total of eight
strikes at four sites, including the Mini and Rolls-Royce
factories, after 93 percent of employees backed industrial
action in protest at plans to close the firm's final salary
pension schemes.
"The planned strike action will be suspended while members
consider BMW's offer over the coming days," National Officer
Fred Hanna said.
"While Unite is not recommending the offer, as it will have
different outcomes for different people and their pensions,
members should be proud that by standing together they have
forced BMW into making this offer."
Both Unite and BMW said on Wednesday they would not comment
on the details of the new offer until all relevant parties had
been informed.
"We believe the offer to be fair and in the long-term
interests of both the company and all our employees," a BMW
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)