FRANKFURT, Sept 19 BMW said it will
extend the contract of 59-year-old Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Eichiner by another two years, a radical step for the
German auto maker which has until now forced its board members
to retire at 60.
Eichiner's contract was due to expire next year. His term
has been extended until May 2017, the company said in a
statement on Friday.
"We are delighted to extend our excellent working
relationship with Dr. Eichiner as CFO," said Professor Joachim
Milberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG.
The move opens the door to extending Chief Executive Norbert
Reithofer's contract beyond 2016. Reithofer's contract is not
due to be deliberated by the supervisory board until next year.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger, Edward Taylor; Editing by
Kirsti Knolle)