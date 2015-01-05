* BMW and China dealers reach settlement over subsidies
* Dealers say $820 mln deal struck, BMW declines confirm
details
* Toyota also negotiating with dealers in China
(Adds details about BMW's ageing product range, analyst
comment)
By Samuel Shen and Edward Taylor
SHANGHAI/FRANKFURT, Jan 5 BMW will pay
5.1 billion yuan ($820 million) to auto dealers in China who
pressured the world's top luxury carmaker to share the cost of
overstocked showrooms, BMW's main Chinese dealership group said
on Monday.
Car sales growth in China, the world's largest auto market,
was expected to halve to 7 percent in 2014, bringing demands for
compensation from dealer groups which had bought vehicles on
expectations of rapid growth.
BMW has been hit by a slowing Chinese economy where
cut-throat competition leave its ageing product range
increasingly exposed. Its 7-series limousine for instance, on
the market in China since 2009, competes with a new version of
the Mercedes S-Class, launched in late 2013.
BMW declined to give details of the deal but Chinese dealers
and analysts were upbeat an agreement had been struck.
"This is the biggest such subsidy we've had in China ...
because last year, dealers had the highest level of stockpile,"
said Song Tao, deputy secretary general of the China Automobile
Dealers Association (CADA), which had represented dealers in the
negotiations.
"I'm glad the negotiations ended with champagne," Song said
in a phone interview.
Other foreign automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp
are also negotiating with their dealers in China, who have
complained to the government that they are obliged to buy too
much stock, leading to large losses in a slowing market.
PREMIUM SALES
IHS Automotive expects premium car sales growth in China to
slow to 5 percent by 2018 from an average rate of 30 percent
over the past decade, while the market gets more competitive.
Ford launched its Lincoln brand in China last year
while luxury brands such as General Motors' Cadillac and
Nissan Motor's Infiniti joined the rush to localize
production.
BMW started subsidising its dealers in 2012 due to falling
retail prices, with the payout in 2013 reaching around 3 billion
yuan, according to a senior executive at one dealership who
declined to be identified.
BMW shares closed down 3.3 percent at 85.08 euros.
Analysts at Evercore ISI said a substantial amount of the
payment had already been incurred in nine-month results released
in November.
"We believe it is positive that BMW has reached an agreement
and this should put an end to the ongoing public statements by
BMW's Chinese dealers," Evercore said in a note.
"The number mentioned by the Chinese dealer association
covers all of BMW's bonus and support payments to its Chinese
dealers for 2014 and some payments for 2015.
"This is not a new or additional number and it will not
trigger any special reporting at BMW," the note said.
For BMW, China remains the key battleground for retaining
its crown of largest luxury auto maker by sales.
BMW reiterated it is sticking to its full-year target of
selling more than 2 million cars worldwide, saying it still sees
China as a growth market which is "normalising" after a spurt in
the past few years.
"Many automotive dealers in China had experienced pressures
and challenges from the market in the second half of 2014," it
said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Recent figures showed the company keeping its lead over
rivals Audi and Mercedes, as sales in China and the United
States helped it report record November deliveries.
($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Adam Jourdan in Shanghai; Editing by
Keith Weir and David Holmes)