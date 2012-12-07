FRANKFURT Dec 7 BMW, the world's largest premium carmaker, appointed its 54 year old German sales chief Karsten Engel to head up the group sales operations in China, the company's single biggest market.

"His responsibilities will also include the coordination of the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture," BMW said in a statement, adding that Engel will start the new role in March.

Previously the sales executive had gathered experience in Asia during his time as head of BMW Korea and BMW Thailand.

BMW appointed the 47 year old Roland Krueger to replace him as head of its German sales operations. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)