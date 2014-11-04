FRANKFURT Nov 4 BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer on Tuesday said the luxury carmaker expected sales in China to grow by a low double digit percentage amount this year, adding that some of the higher growth rates seen in previous years would not return.

"I see a normalisation of the Chinese market it will become more like the U.S. market. In the past, we were spoiled with high rates of growth," Reithofer said in a conference call with journalists on Tuesday.

"High double digit percentage rates of growth are over," Reithofer said, adding that he expects BMW sales to grow by a low double digit percentage amount this year. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)