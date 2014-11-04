FRANKFURT Nov 4 BMW Chief Executive
Norbert Reithofer on Tuesday said the luxury carmaker expected
sales in China to grow by a low double digit percentage amount
this year, adding that some of the higher growth rates seen in
previous years would not return.
"I see a normalisation of the Chinese market it will become
more like the U.S. market. In the past, we were spoiled with
high rates of growth," Reithofer said in a conference call with
journalists on Tuesday.
"High double digit percentage rates of growth are over,"
Reithofer said, adding that he expects BMW sales to grow by a
low double digit percentage amount this year.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)