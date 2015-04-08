BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
BEIJING/FRANKFURT, April 8 BMW AG will recall 53,317 imported X3 models in China because a fault in the engine wiring harness and fuel supply system could cause the vehicles to short circuit, the country's top safety regulator said Wednesday.
The cars' engines could slow, shake or turn off as a result, according to a statement on the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine's website.
The recall affects xDrive20i, xDrive28i and xDrive35i X3 models produced between October 2011 and December 2013.
A BMW spokesman in Germany said the recall only affected China. (Reporting by Jake Spring in BEIJING and Edward Taylor in FRANKFURT; Editing by Pravin Char)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.