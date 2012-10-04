FRANKFURT Oct 4 BMW, the world's largest premium carmaker, increased sales of its flagship BMW brand in China by 55 percent in September to roughly 27,000 vehicles, the company said on Thursday.

In the first nine months, China sales gained 32.7 percent to 219,800 vehicles.

BMW added that Mini sales rose 121 percent to 2,631 cars in September and gained in the first nine months nearly 46 percent to 17,256 vehicles.

Earlier, rival brand Mercedes-Benz posted global vehicle sales for September that hit an all-time high thanks in part to a 10 percent gain in China sales.

Audi meanwhile reported China sales rose 20 percent to 35,512 vehicles last month. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)