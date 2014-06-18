FRANKFURT, June 18 BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer has hired management consultants McKinsey to help draw up a new round of cost cuts aimed at saving between 3 to 4 billion ($4-5.4 billion) euros a year, Germany's Manager Magazin reported.

Reithofer is disappointed with costs at Mini and the smaller BMW models, the magazine said, citing company sources.

BMW was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.7383 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Pravin Char)