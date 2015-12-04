VIENNA Dec 4 Switzerland's Federal Administrative Court has upheld a 156 million Swiss franc ($157 million) fine against German luxury carmaker BMW that anti-trust authorities levied in 2012, the court said on Friday.

It dismissed an appeal by BMW in a ruling that can be appealed to the Swiss Supreme Court.

The court "finds that the contractual clause which bans exports by BMW dealers located in the European Economic Area to countries outside the EEA and therefore also into Switzerland constitutes an unlawful vertical territorial restriction within the meaning of the Swiss Cartel Act," it said in a media release. ($1 = 0.9929 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)