* Reaffirms 2012 aim for higher car sales, pretax profit
* Sees Autos EBIT margin at upper end of 8-10 pct in 2012
* Q2 Autos EBIT margin 11.6 pct vs Rtrs poll avg 11.4 pct
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Germany's BMW
shrugged off a weak European car market to post its second-best
quarterly operating profit ever, highlighting the growing divide
between prospering export-oriented premium auto makers and their
ailing mass market peers.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 19 percent from
its record level last year to 2.27 billion euros ($2.80 billion)
in the second quarter, but still exceeded a consensus forecast
of 2.19 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
"We still aim to exceed our previous year's sales volume and
pretax earnings in 2012," said Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer
in a statement on Wednesday.
The world's largest premium carmaker kept the EBIT margin at
its core autos business stable from the first quarter, at 11.6
percent, weathering what it called "intense market competition"
- which usually refers to rising incentive levels.
BMW is expected to have benefited from the euro's weakening
against other currencies, being the German luxury carmaker with
the biggest exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.
"With BMW having around 11.4 billion euros in 2012 net
transaction exposure to U.S. dollar/renminbi on our estimates,
this could offer a solid tailwind for 2012-13 in our view,"
wrote S&P Equity Research analyst Marnie Cohen before
publication of BMW's results, reaffirming her "strong buy"
rating and 83 euro price target.
Peer Daimler's Mercedes-Benz cars business had a
317 million euro gain related to foreign exchange effects in the
first half - boosting its quarterly margin by 1.6 percentage
points - and Volkswagen's Audi saw its first-half
results lifted by 300-400 million euros.
($1 = 0.8120 euros)
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; writing by Edward Taylor)