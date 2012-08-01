FRANKFURT Aug 1 BMW has offered to
increase its domestic workforce of full-time staff by a net
3,200 jobs by the end of next year to settle a long-running
dispute with its German unions over its widespread use of
temporary workers, two sources told Reuters.
Originally, BMW had hoped to ink a deal with its German
labour leaders by July 18, in time to present the results to
employees at a company townhall meeting at its Munich plant, but
talks were delayed.
"Now the only thing that is left is resolving some minor
legal details," one person familiar with the matter said.
"Actually the deal is ready for signing, but it's normal that
some of the works councils still have to do some last minute
coordination with their local committees."
The net number of new permanent jobs created at BMW over the
next 18 months could still change somewhat from the 3,200
figure, but "it will be in that ballpark amount", according to
the second source.
Should an agreement not be finalised before the end of this
week, it could be delayed until the end of the month due to the
start of summer holidays in the German state of Bavaria, where
three of its four biggest German car manufacturing plants are
located.
Both BMW and its German works council declined to comment.
"We cannot make any statement on the details as long as the
negotiations are ongoing," a spokesman for BMW said.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)