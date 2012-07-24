July 24 German automaker BMW is
investing in Coulomb Technologies, a California-based provider
of electric-vehicle charging stations and software.
BMW declined to disclose the amount of the investment in
Coulomb, which has EV development agreements with General Motors
Co, Ford Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and
luxury hybrid vehicle manufacturer Fisker Automotive.
Coulomb's ChargePoint operates a global network of EV
charging stations in more than 14 countries, including the
United States.
ChargePoint also provides EV customers, dealers and
manufacturers with a variety of cloud-based services, including
the ability to locate charging stations, process payments and
monitor energy use and costs.
The investment is being made by BMW i Ventures, the
automaker's New York City-based venture-capital arm.
BMW is launching a family of electrified vehicles as part of
its new i Series, beginning in 2013 with the battery-powered i3
compact.
Coulomb, based in Campbell, California, in May raised $47.5
million in a new round of venture capital led by Braemar Energy
Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Braemar has
helped to fund battery maker A123 Systems, while KPCB
is an investor in Fisker.
Among the latest investors in Coulomb is Toyota TsushO
, a member of Japan's Toyota Group.