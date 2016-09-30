Sept 30 German luxury auto maker BMW AG said Friday it will offer all electric versions of its next generation BMW X3 compact sport utility vehicle and electric Mini models, expanding its entries in the emerging electric luxury vehicle market.

BMW confirmed a report earlier Friday by Bloomberg News.

Reuters reported Sept. 9 that top BMW executives were skipping Paris auto show events this week to resolve differences over electric vehicle strategy. BMW faces increasing pressure from German rivals Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG as well as Tesla Motors Inc of the United States, which have outlined their own aggressive plans to court affluent buyers -- and respond to regulators -- with new electric vehicles.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)