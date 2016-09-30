Sept 30 German luxury auto maker BMW AG
said Friday it will offer all electric versions of its
next generation BMW X3 compact sport utility vehicle and
electric Mini models, expanding its entries in the emerging
electric luxury vehicle market.
BMW confirmed a report earlier Friday by Bloomberg News.
Reuters reported Sept. 9 that top BMW executives were
skipping Paris auto show events this week to resolve differences
over electric vehicle strategy. BMW faces
increasing pressure from German rivals Daimler AG and
Volkswagen AG as well as Tesla Motors Inc
of the United States, which have outlined their own aggressive
plans to court affluent buyers -- and respond to regulators --
with new electric vehicles.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)