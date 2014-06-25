MUNICH, June 25 BMW is still
deliberating on where to locate a new factory but will reach a
decision before the summer break, Chief Executive Norbert
Reithofer said at an industry event on Wednesday.
BMW wants to expand its global production capacity and is
considering locations in countries that are signatories to the
North American Free Trade Agreement, an area that includes the
United States, Canada and Mexico.
BMW said in March it will ramp up annual production capacity
at its U.S. factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina to 450,000
vehicles by 2016, in a move that cuts the manufacturer's
dependence on fragile European markets.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)