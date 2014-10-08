BERLIN Oct 8 BMW has hired Ferrari's
former chief engineer as it seeks to strengthen its technical
prowess amid intensifying competition with rival German luxury
carmakers Audi and Mercedes-Benz.
Roberto Fedeli, who joined the Fiat-owned Ferrari
brand in 1988 and has been head technician on Ferrari models
since 2007, will join BMW in November, a spokesman at the
Munich-based company said on Wednesday.
The spokesman did not specify Fedeli's assignment after his
move to BMW, which was reported earlier on Wednesday by
Automotive News Europe. Automotive News said Fedeli left Ferrari
last month.
His departure coincides with the resignation of Ferrari
chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who will leave the company
on Oct. 13 after escalating clashes with Sergio Marchionne,
chief executive of parent Fiat, over strategy.
Germany's three leading premium carmakers have been closing
ranks this year. Second-placed Audi has narrowed the
gap with top-ranked BMW, while third-placed Mercedes-Benz
, owned by Daimler, is enjoying strong demand for new
models.
