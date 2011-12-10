FRANKFURT Dec 10 BMW and
General Motors plan to join forces on the development of
fuel cell technology, German weekly business magazine
Wirtschaftswoche reported, citing industry sources.
Talks between the two companies are highly advanced, the
magazine said on Saturday, adding that the carmakers were close
to signing a cooperation agreement.
The plan would give BMW future access to GM's fuel cell
technology and in exchange, BMW would contribute to the research
costs, the magazine said in an article released in advance of
publication on Monday.
The magazine said GM declined to comment.
"We are speaking to GM about various future technologies but
we are not saying anything more beyond that," a BMW spokesman
said on Saturday.