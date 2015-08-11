FRANKFURT Aug 11 BMW on Tuesday said
it was looking into whether Google infringed any
trademark rights after the Silicon Valley-based group set up a
new company called Alphabet, which is also the name of a BMW
subsidiary.
"We are examining whether there are any implications over
trademarks," a BMW spokeswoman said on Tuesday. The spokeswoman
said there were currently no plans to take legal steps against
Google.
BMW's Alphabet, which provides services to companies with
vehicle fleets, operates in 18 countries and supplies 530,000
vehicles to corporate customers.
Google was not immediately available for comment.
A legal dispute is unlikely since Google made clear in its
announcement on Monday that in creating a parent company called
Alphabet Inc, it was not intending to build products and brands
under that name.
Google has picked a name that is also a fairly common brand
among American businesses. There are currently 103 trademark
registrations in the United States that include the word
"alphabet" or some close variation, according to a database
search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
To prove a trademark infringement, a trademark owner would
have to show that the new Alphabet created a "likelihood of
confusion" among consumers between the two brands. This could
occur if both brands offered similar goods and services.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Eric Auchard. Editing by Jane
Merriman)