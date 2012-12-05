BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
MUNICH Dec 5 German carmaker BMW AG expects to grow further next year, despite expected headwinds in the economy, board member for sales Ian Robertson said on Wednesday.
He said the European market, where it sells nearly half its cars, would remain difficult next year and also most likely in 2014.
He said BMW's unit car sales in November were "very, very strong," declining to provide details. (Reporting By Irene Preisinger; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach. Editing by Andre Grenon)
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.