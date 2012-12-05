MUNICH Dec 5 German carmaker BMW AG expects to grow further next year, despite expected headwinds in the economy, board member for sales Ian Robertson said on Wednesday.

He said the European market, where it sells nearly half its cars, would remain difficult next year and also most likely in 2014.

He said BMW's unit car sales in November were "very, very strong," declining to provide details. (Reporting By Irene Preisinger; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach. Editing by Andre Grenon)