FRANKFURT, March 10 Germany's BMW said
it saw strong demand for the i8 hybrid sportscar which will go
into series production in April and start customer deliveries in
June.
"Demand for the BMW i8 is already exceeding the planned
production volume during ramp-up," BMW said in a statement on
Monday, without giving a more specific figure for how many cars
will be made during this phase.
Green cars, and electric vehicles in particular remain a
niche product, because their limited vehicle range limits their
use when compared with gasoline or diesel-powered cars.
Market leader Nissan, Toyota, General
Motors and VW's Audi have trimmed
electric-car plans or have had to offer aggressive pricing to
spur their middling sales.
To give the carbon fibre car an operating range of up to 600
kilometres (373 miles), the 362-horsepower i8 is powered by a
hybrid system.
This combines a 96 kilowatt electric motor driving the front
wheels, and a turbo charged 231-horsepower three-cylinder petrol
engine.