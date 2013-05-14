BRIEF-Milan Station Holdings says Choi Wai Kwok, Andy resigs as executive director
* Choi Wai Kwok, Andy, an executive director of company, has resigned as executive director
MUNICH May 14 German premium automaker BMW expects to reap a "positive" contribution to group profit from every i3 electric vehicle sold, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said on Tuesday.
BMW will start selling its Megacity electric vehicle, dubbed the i3 later this year and the i8 sports car in early 2014, Reithofer said during the company's annual general meeting.
The CEO declined to give a sales target or identify development costs of the i3, to be build at the car maker's Germany-based Leipzig factory. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Choi Wai Kwok, Andy, an executive director of company, has resigned as executive director
* Management have agreed to retain a 10% interest in Guzmán Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Publishing group formed by last year's merger of Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso and Itedi will be called Gedi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)