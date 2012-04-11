FRANKFURT, April 11 BMW, the world's
largest premium carmaker by volume, confirmed on Wednesday it
enjoyed the highest ever first quarter demand on the back of
March sales that broke all previous records as its three largest
markets posted double-digit growth.
Group sales increased by 12 percent last month to 185,728
vehicles, bringing the cumulative tally so far this year to
425,528 vehicles for an overall gain of 11.2 percent.
BMW sales chief Ian Robertson told reporters at the New York
auto show last week that the company enjoyed all time high sales
in the first quarter with over 400,000 vehicles delivered to
customers.
