* Autos segment EBIT margin 11.8 pct in 2011 vs 8.0 pct

* Q4 Autos EBIT 1.54 billion euros, slightly below forecasts

* No profit target given, sees car sales growing this year

* Reshuffles management as first woman named top exec

* Shares up 1.36 pct, well short of buoyant sector index (Adds analysts on management reshuffle)

By Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, March 8 BMW suffered a 3.3 percent drop in quarterly earnings at its core autos business, as sales of its ageing 3-Series range lost momentum ahead of February's relaunch, and margins remained in the shadow of domestic rival Audi's.

The world's largest premium carmaker also split management responsibility for sales and appointed the first woman, Milagros Caina-Andree, to its expanded executive board.

Caina-Andree will join from railway operator Deutsche Bahn's logistics business, where she was head of human resources.

Germany has been debating whether to introduce a legal quota to raise the number of women in corporate boardrooms, and BMW is the second carmaker among Germany's 30 blue-chip companies after Daimler to install a woman in top management.

BMW shares ended up 1.36 percent on Thursday, but well short of a 3.8 percent jump on the European sector index.

"It's the first mild disappointment in quite a few quarters," Credit Suisse analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said, citing an implied quarterly margin of 9.2 percent at BMW's core car business, versus his expectation of 9.8 percent.

"But I believe there's been a lot of kitchen-sinking in order to keep the momentum going for 2012 and surprise the market with earnings growth," he added.

Marnie Cohen, analyst at S&P Equity Research, said in a note that the quarter was always going to be about transition, given the launch costs and production changeover for the new 3-Series.

With Audi and Daimler both forecasting flat profits and sinking margins for this year, the market is concerned about whether the sales bonanza driven by a growing Chinese upper class is starting to peter out.

BMW provided no earnings guidance on Thursday, but it has long promised it would achieve a sustainable operating margin of between 8 and 10 percent in its cars business starting 2012.

Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer reaffirmed plans to grow sales above the 1.67 million vehicles sold to customers last year. "We expect the past year's record-breaking sales volume performance to be surpassed in 2012," he said.

MANAGEMENT RESHUFFLE

A substantial hike in its dividend signalled that it is not unduly worried about the outlook for luxury car demand.

Thanks to record 2011 profits, it raised its cash payout by a full euro to 2.30 euros per share, which still translates to a dividend yield of only about 3.3 percent.

The Automobiles segment posted a 3.3 percent drop in fourth quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 1.54 billion euros ($2 billion), slightly below a Reuters poll estimate.

A weaker than expected quarterly operating margin meant full-year EBIT as a percentage of revenue was 11.8 percent, shy of the 12.1 percent achieved by Volkswagen AG's premium brand Audi last year.

BMW had estimated expenses of about 500 million euros in the second half ahead of last month's debut of the new 3-Series, a model that accounts for a third of all vehicles sales at the brand.

It still finished last year ahead of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand, which blamed heavy investments in its new line of compact cars for its comparatively low 9 percent margin.

BMW also said on Thursday that the two heads of purchasing as well as research and development would swap responsibilities, while sales would be split up between the core BMW car brand on the one side and all the rest on the other.

The change could offer Reithofer's top lieutenants an opportunity to position themselves as possible successors when the 55-year old leaves the company, expected in 2016.

"Management rotations are occasionally necessary to motivate boardroom executives, who can burn out like everyone else and who have no other way of further advancing apart from being appointed CEO," said Helmut Becker, head of the IWK institute for economic analysis and communication in Munich.

Harald Krueger will run a newly formed division that comprises the Mini, Rolls-Royce and BMW's motorcycle businesses. He will be replaced as personnel chief by Caina-Andree.

"Krueger has been entrusted with a difficult and highly complex job with three completely different groups of customers," said IHS Automotive analyst Christoph Stuermer.

"Things could go very wrong, very quickly for him if he's not careful."

BMW will publish its full accounts and is expected to give a forecast for earnings this year during its annual news conference on March 13. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Editing by David Holmes and Will Waterman)