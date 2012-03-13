* To reach sales target four years earlier than 2020 plan
* Sees 2012 automobiles EBIT margin at upper end of 8-10 pct
* Wants to expands reach into China and BRIKT markets
* Extensive talks with Brazil, Russia over policies
MUNICH, March 13 BMW, the
world's biggest-selling premium auto maker, brought forward its
long-term target by four years to reflect robust emerging
markets, intensifying rivalry with its more profitable peer
Audi.
BMW on Tuesday said sales would surpass 2 million vehicles in
2016 instead of an earlier goal of 2020, including its Mini and
Rolls-Royce brands, without profitability suffering.
VW's Audi also pulled forward its volume target
earlier this month, saying it planned to achieve sales of 1.5
million vehicles before 2015.
Both carmakers are benefiting from strong demand for luxury
cars in emerging economies such as China, India and Russia.
The Volkswagen unit overtook stalwart Mercedes-Benz as the
second-largest premium brand by vehicle sales last year and has
surpassed BMW in terms of profitability thanks to economies of
scale it enjoys with its parent, a luxury BMW does not have as
an independent company.
BMW's sales forecast came as sources said Audi was in talks
with the owner of Ducati over possibly purchasing the exclusive
Italian motorcycle maker, a competitor to BMW's own brand of
two-wheelers like the supersport S 1000 RR.
When asked whether Audi was copying the business model of
BMW, management board member Klaus Draeger told Reuters: "I'll
leave you to decide that for yourself."
To better achieve the same scale effects as Audi, BMW is
reducing complexity to just one core family of engines, and two
vehicle architectures, one each for front- and rear-wheel drive
cars.
BMW's upcoming front-wheel drive architecture, for example,
will be used to make small cars like the revamped Mini Cooper
starting 2013 and an all-new, larger BMW brand MPV that will
compete with the Mercedes B-Class starting 2014.
"We are targeting new record highs in vehicle sales and
pre-tax earnings for 2012," BMW Chief Executive Norbert
Reithofer told reporters at the group's annual news conference
in Munich,
He said the core autos division should finish 2012 at the
upper end of an 8-10 percent profit margin range, despite higher
investments and expenditure to improve engine efficiency and
expand its global manufacturing footprint.
To accelerate sales growth and keep Audi at bay, BMW aims to
expand its reach further into emerging economies, coining the
term "BRIKT" markets for Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea and
Turkey.
Here car sales have soared from 8,000 annually to well over
100,000 vehicles since 2000, according to sales chief Ian
Robertson, who called them the "next big developing markets" on
the horizon.
BMW does not even bother including China among the list,
because the country has long since advanced to one of its
biggest markets. Since 2010, the company sells more cars there
than in any other country except the United States and Germany.
"We are increasing our production capacity in China, the
USA, South Africa and India, while at the same time evaluating
potential production locations in the BRIKT markets," Reithofer
said.
Production chief Frank-Peter Arndt told reporters on
Tuesday BMW would have to wait for policymakers in Brazil to
decide how favourable conditions will be for foreign automakers
to move production to the country.
The same problems confront BMW in Russia. Arndt said he held
discussions with incoming president Vladimir Putin over
expanding manufacturing capacity there, either at local partner
AvtoTor in Kaliningrad or possibly at its own assembly plant.
