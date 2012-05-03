* China eclipses U.S. as BMW's single largest market
* Porsche and BMW operating profits rise nearly 20 percent
* Opel swings to $256 mln underlying loss in Q1
* German auto market grows, in contrast to southern Europe
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, May 3 Surging Chinese demand for
sporty sedans and SUVs like the BMW 7 Series and
Porsche Cayenne helped propel the two German luxury
carmakers to record first-quarter profits, underscoring their
growing dependence on Asian customers.
Munich-based BMW, which already sells half its flagship
limousines in China, said the country had become its biggest
single market in the quarter, leap-frogging the United States in
total sales volume for the first time.
The same could soon be true for Porsche. Audi, the luxury
carmaking unit of Volkswagen, sold more cars in
China last year than in its home market of Germany, where demand
had been strongest for decades.
Despite a weakening European economy that has hit its
French, Italian and domestic competitors, BMW managed to lift
its operating profit by nearly a fifth to 2.13 billion euros
($2.80 billion), a record for the first quarter and higher than
any analyst polled by Reuters had expected.
Porsche's operating profit rose at a similar rate to 528
million euros during the period, also an all-time high.
China's burgeoning affluent class has transformed the
premium car industry, which has broken one quarterly record
after the other, in the face of stagnant demand in Europe.
"As long as China keeps going, BMW keeps going," wrote
Bernstein analyst Max Warburton, in a research note on Thursday.
Struggling European car brands like Peugeot,
Renault and Fiat are all highly dependent on
their home markets and have only a negligible share, if any, of
the Chinese market.
GM's Opel, with only a token share of sales outside
Europe, swung to an underlying loss of $256 million before
impairment charges, at current exchange rates.
Although Opel Chief Karl-Friedrich Stracke sounded upbeat in
a letter to staff on Thursday, GM finance chief Dan Ammann told
reporters it was too early to say whether the worst was behind
the brand: "Your guess is as good as ours."
German luxury names, by contrast, account for nearly 80
percent of the premium car market in China, with Japanese
competitors able to muster just a tenth, according to figures
from PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Volkswagen was the first foreign carmaker in China and last
month announced plans to open a new plant in the west of the
country during a visit by Chinese premier Wen Jiabao to VW's
Wolfsburg headquarters.
Matthias Wissmann, president of the VDA, Germany's car
industry association, said domestic manufacturers had now
recorded 33 straight months of rising orders for cars exported
to customers abroad.
STRETCHED TO LIMIT
Top-end luxury models, which produce the biggest profit
margins, are in particular demand in China. The most popular 7
Series for BMW there is the 6-litre, 12-cylinder BMW 760Li
stretch limousine, which can cost 270,000 euros for a
well-equipped version.
At a time when many carmakers in Europe are struggling with
an overcapacity problem, strong demand from Asia is stretching
production plants of German premium car brands to the limit and
their margin targets now look conservative.
Porsche, for example, is targeting an operating return on
sales of at least 15 percent but managed 17.5 percent in the
first three months of 2012 and surpassed 21 percent in the
second quarter of last year.
China helped BMW's core passenger car business post a
quarterly operating margin of 11.6 percent, close to the average
for last year and well above management's forecast for close to
10 percent in 2012. This fanned further speculation that the
group will have to raise its profit margin target.
"We have a very dramatic situation in Italy and Spain, and
as long as it is restricted to the Southern European area we
should be able to compensate. Now we have seen the first
weaknesses in the UK and we don't know if it will spill over to
Germany at a later point in time," finance chief Friedrich
Eichiner told analysts during a conference call.
"That's where our concern is and that's why we say it's too
early to change the guidance now," he continued, adding it may
revisit its margin outlook once management has the figures for
the second quarter.
Automotive free cash flow, a closely watched metric for the
quality of earnings, improved slightly, lifting BMW's net cash
pile to 14.0 billion at the end of March.
"They are spending massively on R&D and that probably held
back profitability in Q1. But the 1.6 billion in free cash flow
compared to the 1.0 to 1.1 billion that the Street had in its
numbers and a cash outflow at Daimler is a monster beat that
really underpins the success story at BMW," said David Arnold, a
specialist salesman at Credit Suisse.
Separately, data from Germany's car industry associations
showed the new car market increasing by 3 percent last month
thanks to a return of household buyers - a sharp contrast to the
22 percent plunge in Spain, where one in four workers is now
unemployed and the economy is in recession.
"The German car market is proving to be an anchor of
stability in a difficult European market," Wissmann said.
Continental, Germany's second largest auto parts supplier,
forecast revenue in the current quarter would match the 8.3
billion euros of the first three months.